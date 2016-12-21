I-17 shooter suspect has long criminal history
The suspect police say was involved in a shoot out with DPS troopers the day after Christmas is an undocumented man who has repeatedly been deported. ABC15 knows the name of the suspect, but is not identifying him because of the ongoing investigation.
