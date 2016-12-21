Historic preservation as an economic driver
Historic Preservation as an Economic Driver will be the topic at the Arizona Association for Economic Development's January luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. 7th St. Kathryn Leonard, state historic preservation officer, will be the speaker. She will discuss how historic preservation can be the focal point for economic development.
