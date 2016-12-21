Global Medical REIT Inc. Provides Acquisition Update
The three hospitals are HealthSouth rehabilitation hospitals in Mesa, AZ, Altoona, PA and Mechanicsburg, PA. On November 30, 2016, the Company announced that it had entered into purchase contracts to acquire these hospitals.
