Classic Trucks Week To Wicked C10 Presented by CPP
Amazing how quickly a week can come and go. But what's even more amazing is how quickly an average, albeit very nice, 1970 C20 farm truck can be transformed into a modern-performance C10 shortbed! And that's precisely what transformed one week this past October: Monday morning at 8 a.m. sharp, the longbed was driven into TEN's Tech Center, and by 11 p.m. Friday night it was leaving layers of burnt rubber in the parking lot outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
