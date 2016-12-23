Christmas Spirit In Action

Thursday Dec 22

Can't you feel it? The Christmas spirit was making inroads even before Thanksgiving was over, making believers of everybody from ordinarily hard-hearted repo men to always loving moms: Jim Ford, co-owner of Illini Asset Recovery in Red Bud, Ill., proceeded to repossess a car belonging to Stan and Pat Kipping, an elderly couple. But even as he was driving the car into the lot where all manner of repossessed vehicles are stored, he pulled over to the side of the road to call the bank in order to organize an online fundraiser to help out the old folks, and it proved an instant success.

