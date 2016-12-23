Car makes an early Christmas for Mesa veteran
Car makes an early Christmas for Mesa veteran MESA -- Richard Thompson, owner of Valley Express Towing, donates a car to Mesa Vietnam veteran William Velovich. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2inZARv William Velovich, a Vietnam veteran from Mesa, starts his 2008 Pontiac, which was donated to him by Valley Express Towing.
