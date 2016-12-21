(Brian Maffly | The Salt Lake Tribune...

(Brian Maffly | The Salt Lake Tribune) House on Fire ruin, located in ...

Before an inter-tribal coalition attached the name Bears Ears to what has become the most debated national monument proposal in a generation, not many used that name for the archaeological sandstone wonderland bounded by the San Juan and Colorado rivers west of Blanding. Nominally speaking, the Bears Ears are the twin buttes rising from Elk Ridge as it climbs from Cedar Mesa, so named for their resemblance to ears protruding from a bear's noggin.

