ASU Football: Former UCF commit chooses Sun Devils

Defensive tackle DJ Davidson out of Desert Ridge High School announced his commitment to ASU via Twitter on Thursday. He will be the sixth in-state pledge ASU has earned for its 2017 signing class, joining quarterback Ryan Kelley , wide receiver Curtis Hodges , and the Saguaro Three-Jared Poplawski, Kyle Soelle, and Corey Stephens.

