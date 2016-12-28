One lucky Mesa resident won the $8.4 million Pick jackpot on Christmas Eve with a ticket bought that day, according to the Arizona Lottery. A nice Christmas present: Mesa resident wins $8.4 million 'Pick' jackpot One lucky Mesa resident won the $8.4 million Pick jackpot on Christmas Eve with a ticket bought that day, according to the Arizona Lottery.

