Wanderlei Silva wants to fight Vitor Belfort and 'The Phenom' better not come up with any excuses
Every few years, former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight slugger Wanderlei Silva tries to finagle a fight with fellow aging Brazilian Vitor Belfort, who stopped "The Axe Murderer" at UFC 17.5 way back in 1998. "I started fighting again to fight Belfort," Silva told MMA Brasil .
