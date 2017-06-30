UFC 213 'Embedded' video blog (Ep. 1): 'Bullet' hits the shooting range

Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the pay-per-view market this Saturday night with UFC 213: "Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2," taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring the usual banter from women's bantamweight headliners Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko in the latest edition of UFC "Embedded." On episode 1 of UFC 213 Embedded, the athletes sharpen their physical skills as fight week begins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.