TUF 25 Finale predictions: 'Redemption' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview - Pt. 1

One of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts , Justin Gaethje, makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut this Friday evening when the former World Series of Fighting Lightweight champion squares off with Michael Johnson in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter 25: "Redemption" Finale in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, Dhiego Lima will face the winner of the match between Jesse Taylor vs. James Krause in the titular finale, while top 155-pound prospects Marc Diakiese and Drakkar Klose do battle, as well as Jared Cannonier slugging it out against Steve Bosse.

