The Trump-Putin saga is overshadowing one of the most problem-strewn G-20 summits ever

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to meet Friday for the first time in a highly-awaited encounter at a G20 summit marked by divisive issues, a rift between America and its Western allies and violent protests. New clashes erupted outside the fortified venue where leaders of the world's biggest economies were gathering, after a demonstration late Thursday degenerated into violence, leaving scores of police injured.

