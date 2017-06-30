Shevchenko's world travels lead to title shot at UFC 213

In this July 23, 2016, file photo, Valentina Shevchenko, of Kyrgyzstan, gestures after defeating Holly Holm during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at United Center in Chicago. Shevchenko is a Soviet-born Peruvian from Kyrgyzstan who does her mixed martial arts training in Thailand and the U.S. This avid traveler, dance contest winner and recent restaurant shooting survivor also might be the UFC's new bantamweight champion after her rematch with Amanda Nunes on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

