Scaled-back International Fight Week ...

Scaled-back International Fight Week begins with interim title fight in focus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Middleweight fighter Robert Whittaker spars with his trainer as UFC213 and Tuf Finale Open fighters conduct open workouts at the Park Theater on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. In past years, the UFC held open workouts during International Fight Week at exclusive clubs and drew overflow crowds that poured out of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Jun 21 some here left 4 TO 3
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun '17 ask me good bud... 12
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... (Jan '17) Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17) Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC