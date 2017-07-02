Saiful up for the task despite daddy duties

PETALING JAYA: Daddy duties won't distract Malaysian Mixed Martial Arts fighter Saiful "The Vampire" Merican from his next mission. The 28-year-old Saiful, who welcomed his second child just two days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri on June 23, is busy preparing for his bout against China's Chen Lei in the ONE Championships Kings & Conquerors at the Cotai Arena in Macau next month.

