Pacquiao Thought Horn Was Done After 9th Round Beating
Jeff Horn's win over Manny Pacquiao may not have won universal approval, but it will galvanise Australian boxing while proving nice guys can finish first. Horn's contentious unanimous points win in Brisbane on Sunday will breathe new life into a sport which has struggled for attention in Australia since the UFC brand giving mixed martial arts plenty of momentum.
