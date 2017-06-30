Olympic hopeful Janine Nakao finds the lighter side of judo as instructor
Former Olympic judo hopeful Janine Nakao leads students in neck exercises at the Bojuka Ryu dojo in Marina on Friday June 30, 2017. It wasn't the torn ACL in her right knee or a shoulder surgery that kept Janine Nakao from pushing the envelope in her quest to make a USA Olympic judo team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun '17
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC