Olympic hopeful Janine Nakao finds th...

Olympic hopeful Janine Nakao finds the lighter side of judo as instructor

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Former Olympic judo hopeful Janine Nakao leads students in neck exercises at the Bojuka Ryu dojo in Marina on Friday June 30, 2017. It wasn't the torn ACL in her right knee or a shoulder surgery that kept Janine Nakao from pushing the envelope in her quest to make a USA Olympic judo team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Jun 21 some here left 4 TO 3
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun '17 ask me good bud... 12
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17) Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC