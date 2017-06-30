Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua vs. Ovince Sain...

Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux 2 Added to UFC Fight Night in Japan

Mauricio "Shogun" Rua will return to his home away from home as he looks to avenge his last loss in the UFC when he faces Ovince Saint Preux on Sept. 23 in Japan.

