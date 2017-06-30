Maple Ridge senior line dances for black belt
Not only has the 81-year-old been teaching line dancing two days a week for the past 15 years at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre and at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre. Inglis started taking taekwondo with Bateson's Martial Arts in 2005 and got his first degree black belt in 2010.
