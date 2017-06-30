Luxurious North Dakota casino continues to grow

Legendary performances, luxurious accommodations and thrilling entertainment continue to elevate 4 Bears Casino & Lodge toward North Dakota's must-see destination. From attracting illustrious entertainers Styx, Foreigner and Dwight Yoakam to hosting Mixed Martial Arts battles and UFC fight parities, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is boldly re-establishing its brand by striving for top-notch attractions and high-quality service, the Minot Daily News reported.

