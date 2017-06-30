LOOK: Tom Brady pulls off the perfect dad move to beat his son in sumo wrestling
If you've ever watched Tom Brady play football, then you're probably well aware that he doesn't like to lose. Apparently, that's not just his mindset on the field, because Brady clearly also has the same ruthless attitude when he's doing other competitive things, like sumo wrestling his nine-year-old son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC