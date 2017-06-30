Justin Gaethje is going to kill Michael Johnson because UFC is life or death
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Frank Mir once got into all sorts of trouble for promising to make Brock Lesnar the first fighter to die inside the Octagon. But that hasn't stopped some fighters from entering the cage with a "life or death" mentality.
