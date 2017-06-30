Iran finish third in 2017 World Taekw...

Iran finish third in 2017 World Taekwondo Championships

Iran men's national taekwondo team has put in convincing performances at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea, and ranked third at the end of the high-status international event. The South Korean men's national taekwondo team finished first with 67 points, having snatched three gold and one bronze medals.

