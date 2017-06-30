Iran finish third in 2017 World Taekwondo Championships
Iran men's national taekwondo team has put in convincing performances at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea, and ranked third at the end of the high-status international event. The South Korean men's national taekwondo team finished first with 67 points, having snatched three gold and one bronze medals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC