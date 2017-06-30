Holm: Mayweather-McGregor Critics Are Those Who Don't Fight

Former women's boxing champion Holly Holm, who retired from the sport in 2013 to pursue a full-time career in mixed martial arts, says the upcoming bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is a real fight. Holm, who left boxing with a record of 32-2-3, 9 KOs and recognition as one of the best women fighters in the sport, made a huge name for herself in MMA after a stunning upset knockout of Ronda Rousey, who many felt was unstoppable at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.