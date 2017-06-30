Georges St-Pierre calls out Michael Bisping (again): Man up and fight me on Nov. 4 in New York
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is not abandoning his quest to fight Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, even though promotion president Dana White claims to have moved on . Sure, "Rush" took his sweet old time, thanks partly to his slow move up to 185 pounds, but largely because he's enduring a battery of tests from United States Anti-Doping Agency to make sure he's coming back clean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun '17
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC