Georges St-Pierre calls out Michael Bisping (again): Man up and fight me on Nov. 4 in New York

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is not abandoning his quest to fight Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, even though promotion president Dana White claims to have moved on . Sure, "Rush" took his sweet old time, thanks partly to his slow move up to 185 pounds, but largely because he's enduring a battery of tests from United States Anti-Doping Agency to make sure he's coming back clean.

