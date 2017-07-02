Folayang exhorts Sadanga town folk

Full blooded Igorot mixed martial arts fighter Eduard Folayang recently inspired the people of his town during the Fvegnash Festival cultural presentation on June 25. Folayang shared two martial arts attributes he hopes all people live by, which is discipline and execution, for the coming generation. He also urged his townmate to imbibe these values to dream but also work for their dream, that whatever they wish in life, they can achieve it as long as they work hard for it.

