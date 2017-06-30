Felice Herrig: Michelle Waterson is the fight I deserve
Winner of three straight, Felice Herrig has been making some noise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship women's strawweight division, taking out rising contenders and prospects such as Alexa Grasso and more recently, Justine Kish. Crediting a revamped diet, training, and all around-style of living, "Lil' Bulldog" isn't done yet, as she has her eyes sets on another high-profile challenge within the weight class, as she revealed on The MMA Hour that she wants a showdown against Michelle Waterson in her next time out.
