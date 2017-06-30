Despite Injury, Anticipated Donald Cerrone-Robbie Lawler Clash Rescheduled for UFC 214 in Anaheim
UFC 213 's loss is UFC 214 's gain. The anticipated welterweight clash between former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight king Robbie Lawler and "Cowboy" Donald Cerrone will still take place in the month of July, just three weeks later than expected, moving from UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas to UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California.
