Dana White 'Lookin' for a Fight' Ep. 3 (S2): San Diego, trapeze school, and haunted houses
Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White is back on YouTube with his personal reality show titled Dana White: Lookin' For a Fight alongside former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra and retired UFC lightweight Din Thomas. The Las Vegas fight boss is scouting the country for the next big mixed martial arts star, and since the regional circuit bears fruit on occasion , this series is worth paying attention to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun '17
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC