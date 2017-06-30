Cris Cyborg down for Holly Holm title...

Cris Cyborg down for Holly Holm title fight with championship win at UFC 214

Cris Cyborg will finally get the opportunity to win Ultimate Fighting Championship gold as she is lined up to face Tonya Evinger for the vacant Featherweight title at the upcoming UFC 214 pay-per-view event in Anaheim, Calif., on July 29, 2017 . And even though she isn't overlooking her late replacement, Cyborg has been met with questions about the possibility of facing former UFC women's Bantamweight champion Holly Holm as a potential first title defense.

