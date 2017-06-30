Countdown to UFC 213 full video repla...

Countdown to UFC 213 full video replay for 'Nunes vs Shevchenko' on July 8

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship is just a few days away from its upcoming UFC 213 pay-per-view event, set for this Saturday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the "Sin City" fight card will be the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Velantina Shevchenko, who first went to war back in March 2016 with "Lioness" coming out on top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Jun 21 some here left 4 TO 3
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun '17 ask me good bud... 12
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17) Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC