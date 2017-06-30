Countdown to UFC 213 full video replay for 'Nunes vs Shevchenko' on July 8
Ultimate Fighting Championship is just a few days away from its upcoming UFC 213 pay-per-view event, set for this Saturday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the "Sin City" fight card will be the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Velantina Shevchenko, who first went to war back in March 2016 with "Lioness" coming out on top.
