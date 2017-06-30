Coach: McGregor not 'motivated' by 'money', confident in December UFC return

Although Conor McGregor is marketed as a charismatic Irishman with an unhealthy obsession with money and three piece suits, 'The Notorious' is also a dedicated student of combat sports and, mixed martial arts, in particular. In the lead-up to arguably the biggest fight in combat sports history, Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr., much of the focus has been on one thing: money.

