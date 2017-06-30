Aung La Nsang celebrates becoming world champion. Photo: ONE Championship
Myanmar hails a hero as MMA fighter Aung La Nsang is crowned world champion - believed to be the nation's first in any mainstream sport Myanmar hails a hero as MMA fighter Aung La Nsang is crowned world champion - believed to be the nation's first in any mainstream sport Aung La Nsang was unknown in Myanmar five years ago. His name will now never be forgotten here after the 32-year-old claimed his nation's first-ever world mixed martial arts title late on Friday night with a stunning upset of Russia's Vitaly Bigdash.
