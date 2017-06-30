Aung La Nsang celebrates becoming wor...

Aung La Nsang celebrates becoming world champion. Photo: ONE Championship

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Myanmar hails a hero as MMA fighter Aung La Nsang is crowned world champion - believed to be the nation's first in any mainstream sport Myanmar hails a hero as MMA fighter Aung La Nsang is crowned world champion - believed to be the nation's first in any mainstream sport Aung La Nsang was unknown in Myanmar five years ago. His name will now never be forgotten here after the 32-year-old claimed his nation's first-ever world mixed martial arts title late on Friday night with a stunning upset of Russia's Vitaly Bigdash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Jun 21 some here left 4 TO 3
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... (Jan '17) Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 282,174,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC