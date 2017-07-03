A 'burning fire' stokes Hermon teen's UFC dream
Jayda Bailey trains at Young's MMA on Sylvan Road in Bangor. Bailey, who will be a senior at Hermon High School in the fall, plans to move to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after graduating to train full time at Jackson Wink MMA Academy.
