Wood falls in Maine return; NEF schedules August card in Bangor

Ray "All Business" Wood's return to Maine's mixed martial arts world on Saturday night didn't go exactly as planned. The Bucksport High School graduate and former New England Fights pro featherweight champion, who now lives in Amarillo, Texas, dropped a unanimous decision to Alexandre Bezerra in the main event of the NEF 29 MMA-boxing card at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

