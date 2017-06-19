Women and self defense, how to protect yourself from an attacker
Recent events in Lubbock have people thinking about what they can do if they get caught in a dangerous situation. To answer this question, we spoke with teachers from the Texas Karate Institute, which offers valuable self defense lessons for women.
Read more at KSWO.
