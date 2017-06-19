What to Watch For: Bellator 180
Bellator MMA has placed a premium on star power ahead of its return to pay-per-view. Chael Sonnen will square off with former Pride Fighting Championships titleholder Wanderlei Silva in the Bellator 180 headliner on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
