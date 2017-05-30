We sit down with UFC star JoJo Calderwood ahead of Glasgow showcase
WATCH our exclusive interview with Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Joanne Calderwood ahead of next month's showcase event at Glasgow 's SSE Hydro. The largest mixed martial arts promotion in the world returns on Sunday 16 July after the sell-out success of its Scottish debut two years ago at the same venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC