Wausau fighter, trainer weigh-in on former UFC fighter death

4 hrs ago

The fighting community is mourning after a former heavyweight fighter for the Ultimate Fighting Championship died on Sunday following a brutal knockout in the boxing ring. Canadian Tim Hague, 33, died from a brain injury he sustained in a professional boxing match.

