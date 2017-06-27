Video: Cris Cyborg is a savage boxer, should probably fight Floyd...
If Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor McGregor gets hurt and doesn't show up for his Floyd Mayweather boxing match on Aug. 26 , Showtime can always call upon former Strikeforce featherweight titleholder Cristiane Justino. That's because "Cyborg" is a SAVAGE inside the ring, going toe-to-toe with two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, who is convinced the Brazilian would be a major force in the "sweet science" with some proper training.
