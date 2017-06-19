URCC: Bigger and Better fight cards
EXPECT a bigger and better local mixed martial arts fight cards with the renewed partnership of the Universal Reality Combat Championship and San Miguel Corporation. URCC president Alvin Aguilar yesterday said two title fights is in the offing in URCC 31: Vendetta in August and URCC 33 in November as the country's foremost MMA organization tied up anew with one of the world's leading beverage and beer brand.
