Undefeated Boxer (and Single Mom) Takes on a New Fight

Heather Hardy is maybe the country's best female boxer but struggles to pay her rent. She's turning to mixed martial arts to make more money With a perfect 20-0 record and reigning as the World Boxing Featherweight Champion, Heather "the Heat" Hardy is in the conversation as the best female boxer in the United States.

