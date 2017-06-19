Undefeated Boxer (and Single Mom) Takes on a New Fight
Heather Hardy is maybe the country's best female boxer but struggles to pay her rent. She's turning to mixed martial arts to make more money With a perfect 20-0 record and reigning as the World Boxing Featherweight Champion, Heather "the Heat" Hardy is in the conversation as the best female boxer in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC