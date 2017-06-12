UFC president: Mayweather v McGregor will be 'biggest fight ever'

UFC president: Mayweather v McGregor ...

17 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

FLOYD MAYWEATHER'S August 26 bout with Conor McGregor will be "the biggest fight ever", according to UFC president Dana White. Former multi-weight world champion Mayweather confirmed a deal has been agreed for a boxing match against mixed martial arts champion McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26. Mayweather will reportedly be paid over 100 million US dollars for the contest, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view networks across the world.

