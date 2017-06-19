UFC Fight Night 112 Weigh-in Results: Johny Hendricks Misses Weight Again
The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads down to Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Sunday with a night of intriguing matchups. Headlining UFC Fight Night 112 "Chiesa vs. Lee" is a lightweight grudge match between new enemies Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee and at Saturday's weigh-ins, they both cleared the final hurdle before they are allowed to knock each other's block off.
