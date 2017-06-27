UFC Fight Night 112 ratings for 'Chie...

UFC Fight Night 112 ratings for 'Chiesa vs Lee'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship was back on television last weekend with the UFC Fight Night 112 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1 , which featured a lightweight main event between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. The live telecast averaged 819,000 viewers, according to Dave Meltzer , which is not too shabby for a Sunday night when you consider comparable events - like "Garbrandt vs. Almeida" at UFC Fight Night 88 - were unable to hit that mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Jun 21 some here left 4 TO 3
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jun 2 ask me good bud... 12
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,561 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC