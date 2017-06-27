UFC Fight Night 112 ratings for 'Chiesa vs Lee'

Ultimate Fighting Championship was back on television last weekend with the UFC Fight Night 112 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1 , which featured a lightweight main event between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. The live telecast averaged 819,000 viewers, according to Dave Meltzer , which is not too shabby for a Sunday night when you consider comparable events - like "Garbrandt vs. Almeida" at UFC Fight Night 88 - were unable to hit that mark.

