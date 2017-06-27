UFC Fight Night 112 ratings for 'Chiesa vs Lee'
Ultimate Fighting Championship was back on television last weekend with the UFC Fight Night 112 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1 , which featured a lightweight main event between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. The live telecast averaged 819,000 viewers, according to Dave Meltzer , which is not too shabby for a Sunday night when you consider comparable events - like "Garbrandt vs. Almeida" at UFC Fight Night 88 - were unable to hit that mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC