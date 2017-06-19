UFC Fight Night 112 predictions: 'Chiesa vs Lee' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship is bringing a bevy of "Prelims" fights to UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 2 this weekend when UFC Fight Night 112: "Chiesa vs. Lee" storms Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. MMAmania.com's Patrick Stumberg kicks off the UFC Fight Night 112 "Prelims" party with the first installment of a two-part undercard preview series below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.