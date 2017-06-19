UFC Fight Night 112 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide for 'Chiesa vs Lee'

Two elite Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight grapplers will lock horns this Sunday evening when Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee settle their mama-fueled score inside Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla., headlining UFC Fight Night 112 on FOX Sports 1. Elsewhere on the card, Johny Hendricks makes his second Middleweight appearance against veteran spoiler Tim Boetsch and Felice Herrig attempts to build off of her upset of Alexa Grasso against Justine Kish. It's a solid Sunday lineup.

