UFC Fight Night 112: Clay Guida, 'Fig...

UFC Fight Night 112: Clay Guida, 'Fighter To Watch' tonight in Oklahoma

Combat sports are not the place to age gracefully, particularly at the highest level of the Ultimate Fighting Championship . Nevertheless, Clay Guida will make his return to the Lightweight division opposite Erik Koch later tonight in the preliminary headliner at UFC Fight Night 112 from inside Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

