UFC Fight Night 112 Bonuses: Lee Earns Controversial $50K; Boetsch, Reyes, Kimball Grab Perks
Controversy or not, Kevin Lee is going to be $50,000 richer. Immediately following the conclusion of UFC Fight Night 112 on Sunday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its slate of fight night bonuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Jun 21
|some here left 4 TO
|3
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jun 2
|ask me good bud...
|12
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC